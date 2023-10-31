Person Who Made Bomb Threats Against Quincy Schools Has Been Identified, Superintendent Says

By SCOTT JACKSON

The individual who made bombs threats against two of Quincy’s schools last week has been identified and will be charged, Supt. Kevin Mulvey said Tuesday.

Mulvey announced the individual would be charged in a letter to the school community.

“As you know, last week on October 25 and 26, 2023, Quincy High School and Point Webster Middle School received bomb threats that were called into the school offices. These threats were very alarming and disruptive to the entire school community, not only for the two schools involved, but to all of Quincy Public Schools,” Mulvey said. “The threats caused stress to our staff, administrators, students, and families, interrupted student learning, and diverted important community resources as the Quincy Police and Fire Departments responded to these threats.

“I am writing today to tell you how thankful I am that the investigation by the Quincy Police Department assisted by the City IT Department and their service provider identified the person who made these calls. The individual responsible has been identified and will be charged accordingly. These are very serious charges and conviction can carry a sentence including the potential for significant criminal penalties, fines, and other restitution requirements.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as the investigation unfolded. I hope that this message will serve as a deterrent for others considering making such threats.”