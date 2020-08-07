Peter A. Booras, 101

Peter Anthony Booras, 101, died peacefully at his home at Marina Bay in Squantum on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Peter will long be remembered for the joy and kindness he brought to family and friends during his long and full life. Peter was the son of Anthony D. Booras and Martha Booras of Cambridge. Peter was predeceased by his first wife, Mary (Henes) Booras, and his two brothers, Al Booras and Nicholas Booras.

On many levels, Peter evidenced a pride in his Greek heritage. His parents both emigrated separately from Greece, met here in the United States, and fulfilled their destiny to pursue the American dream. Fluent in the Greek language, Peter carried that dream forward as he balanced his reverence for his parents’ homeland with the promise and opportunities which shaped their journey.

A loving and caring husband, Peter is survived by his wife, Joan L Booras, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage and his two sons, Christopher P. Booras of Bartlett, N.H., and Peter N. Booras of Norfolk. A loving father, grandfather and great grandfather Peter enjoyed spending time with his five grandsons, Jason, Matthew, Geoffrey, Michael, and Drew. Peter was blessed with three great grandsons; Benjamin, Samuel, and Rowan. Peter and Joan lived in Milton for 28 years, and were one of the first to build a home in Marina Bay in Squantum where they have resided for 38 years.

Born on Sept. 19, 1918 in Cambridge, Peter epitomized the Greatest Generation. He displayed an unwavering work ethic, strength and determination throughout his long and full life.

Inspired by an entrepreneurial spirit, Peter was a man of many talents. His career path includes exercising his creativity as a musician as well as applying his keen business acumen to many successful ventures. Beginning his career in food service at an early age, he spent many years as owner and manager of several restaurants in the Boston area. After his retirement from the food industry, Peter purchased a Century 21 Real Estate franchise and worked in a spectrum of property development and management well into his 80’s.

Known for his honesty and integrity, Peter enjoyed a wide circle of friendships. The impact he had on others was evident at his 100th birthday gathering, which provided an opportunity for family, friends, and colleagues to share stories about his inspiring wisdom and signature kindness. He displayed a rugged individualism as well as an insatiable quest for knowledge and new understandings. A self-educated man, he was a lifelong learner and avid reader who could engage in rich discussions on a wide range of topics. These discussions were made more vivid by Peter’s ability to bring forth references to the scope of the backdrop of his long and full life which included worldwide wars, the great depression, technological transformation of the information age, and heightened attention to societal change. Peter’s longevity secured his membership in an elite group of fans who lived to see the Red Sox win 5 championships. For this and so much more, his grandsons would often refer to him as a legend.

Peter enjoyed good health as he continued to play tennis, travel, and pursue his interest in history well into his 90s. He brought the same energy that characterized his many years of hard work to his retired years. He remained grateful for his ability to experience a long and fulfilling life, and always wished the same for his family while serving as an exquisite role model of a life well lived.

Due to current pandemic protocols for large gatherings, the interment will be private. The family will plan a celebration of Peter’s life for a future time when conditions for social gatherings become safe.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA 02184.

Funeral arrangements were made by Dolan Funeral Homes.