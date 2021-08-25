Peter A. Leuchte of Weymouth died August 22, 2021.

Peter grew up in Quincy and had lived in Weymouth for over 40 years. He was hardworking and held careers with Pneumatic Scale and Stop and Shop spanning 60 years of his life.

Peter enjoyed nature, following weather events and history throughout his life. In his early years he enjoyed fishing, boating and hiking Blue Hills. More recently, he could be found gardening, collecting coins and watching Green Acres and MASH. He will be deeply missed.

Beloved husband of the late Carol (Lloyd) Leuchte. Devoted father of Mark Leuchte and his wife Jenny of NC, Matthew Leuchte and his partner Advichil Anzures-Gomez of Weymouth and Ryan Leuchte and his wife Erin of Plainville. Cherished Grampa of Samantha. Loving brother of George Leuchte of VA, Charles Leuchte of Quincy, Joseph Leuchte of Quincy, Richard Leuchte of NH, William Atkinson of NV, Louise McKenna of Holbrook, Deborah Leuchte of MI and the late Paul Leuchte and Marjorie Williams. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 5-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital).

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 11 AM in Calvary Cemetery, 163 North Cary Street, Brockton, MA 02302.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter may be made to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.