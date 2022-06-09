Peter A. Niosi, Jr., 62

Peter A. Niosi, Jr., age 62, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Peter was born in Quincy, to the late Joan P. (Camillo) and Peter A. Niosi, Sr. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1978.

He was employed his entire career in his family’s produce business, the former Produce Plus Company, and had recently retired.

Peter enjoyed golf and was a former member of the Marshfield Country Club, where he enjoyed many friendships. He was also an avid Boston sports fan and especially loved the Boston Red Sox.

Most of all, Peter was devoted to his family.

Beloved husband for thirty-nine years of Donna E. (DePietro) Niosi.

Devoted father of Jacqueline T. Niosi, Christine M. Shah and her late husband Kayur, both of Quincy, and Donna J. Niosi of Weymouth.

Loving grandfather of Lucas J. Shah, who was his pride and joy.

Dear son-in-law of James A. and Bernice M. (Callahan) DePietro of Quincy.

Peter is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, June 13, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. Interment private.

For those who wish, donations in Peter’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.