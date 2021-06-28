Peter C. Lind, 74

Peter Carl Lind, age 74, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away on June 22 after a stroke caused by cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA).

He had a lifelong passion for boating and was a member of the Town River Yacht Club and Quincy Yacht Club.

He was a retired teacher from the Quincy Public Schools system where he taught woodworking for decades. After retiring from teaching, he did home inspections for Tiger Home Inspection for several years until his first stroke 7 years ago.

He was a member of St. Agatha Parish for several decades and served as a greeter in the Welcoming Ministry when he was able.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Kathy, and his children Maureen and Jon Miranda of Quincy, Joseph and Candice Lind of Illinois, and son Michael of Massachusetts. Peter loved spending time with family and friends and particularly cherished his time with his 8 grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Shelby, Charley, Henry, Christopher, Maris, and Grant. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Lind of Quincy and is survived by his brother James and Eleanor Lind of Florida. He will also be deeply missed by his extended McLaughlin family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 9:30am prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha Church, Milton Friday at 10:30am. Burial will be private.

Peter had been involved in many research studies for CAA so in lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to ongoing research. Donations in his memory may be made to:

Mass General Hospital Development Office c/o Elizabeth Barberio, indicating memo #1200-028184 in order to direct the donations specifically to CAA research (125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114) or St. Agatha Church, Milton.

