Peter C. Pappas, of Squantum, died peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born in Vassara, Sparta, Greece, he was the son of the late Christos and Panagiota (Kosmas) Pappas.

At the age of 15, he immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island and resided in Brooklyn, NY, with his Uncle Pantelis Pappas and his family. While there, Peter graduated high school and attended Brooklyn College. He was a very proud veteran, serving in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he eventually moved to Boston where he sponsored his parents and siblings to successfully emigrate to the US.

Peter was the dedicated husband of Maria (Tsichlis) Pappas of Squantum. The two shared fifty-seven years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Dr. Pauline Pappas Theodore and her husband Dr. George Theodore, Joanne Pappas Anousis and her husband Dr. Nikolaos Anousis, Christos Pappas and his wife Mariam, and Dr. John Pappas and his wife Ourania, all of Squantum. Peter was the cherished grandfather of Harry and Maria Theodore, Angelica Anousis, Maria Pappas, and Panagiota Pappas.

He is survived by his sister Argiro Spiropoulos of Squantum, MA, his brother-in-law, Sotirios Gavros of Hudson, MA, his sisters-in-law, Georgia Tsichlis, and Panagiota Kontozisis and her husband Demetrios, of Athens, Greece, loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and many relatives in the United States and Greece. He was predeceased by his brother George Pappas and his sister Helen Gavros.

During most of his adult career, he worked for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company and as a real estate broker. Known for his cheerful disposition, generosity, and hard work ethic, Peter enjoyed music and sports, and his home was always full of warmth and laughter.

A devout Greek Orthodox Christian, he was a steward at St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church of Braintree serving in the Parish Council for many years, including as president. In appreciation of his tireless contributions to the Church, he was honored with the Diocese Award from the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston. He was also a member of the AHEPA Boston Chapter 24 and various other philanthropic organizations.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to pay their respects during the visiting hours on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 9-11 AM at St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree. His Funeral Service will immediately follow.

Services will conclude with interment including military honors at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peter’s memory to St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA 02184.

