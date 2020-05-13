Peter E. McLeod, 75

Peter E. McLeod of Quincy died May 11 with his granddaughter Christina by his side. He was 75 years old.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen McLeod in 2017.

He worked for the Amtrak Railroad for 42 years. He was a funny man and enjoyed vacations in Wells, ME and Cape Cod with his family and friends. He loved walking, baseball, football and horse racing.

Loving father of Lisa McLeod of Quincy.

The family would like to thank Dana Farber, hospice and Will Foshey for Peter’s great care.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.