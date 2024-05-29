Peter E. Schuerch, 90, passed away at his home in Bath, on Jan. 3, 2024. Peter was born on June 16, 1933, a son of Robert and Clara (Etter) Schuerch of Hough’s Neck, Quincy, Mass.

Peter was educated in the Quincy, Mass. school system. He graduated with a B.S. in Education from Fitchburg State College, Mass. He taught in the Melrose, Norwell and Cape Cod School Systems.

Peter, an avid fan of sports, was an outstanding football player in high school. In his youth he sailed the water around Quincy Bay. As a young adult, he designed and with a group of friends built the “Pyramid” sailboats. This love of being on or near the water continued throughout his life.

In the late 1980’s, Peter accepted his dream job as Superintendent of MacMahan Island, Maine, an island of 40 summer homes. He and the residents of the island formed remarkable friendships. Ones that he treasured for the remainder of his life.

Peter is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Larson; children, Mary Jane Knoblich (Keith) of Stoughton, Mass., Kathy Brooks (William) of Quincy, Mass., Jeanne McQuinn (Paul) of Quincy, Mass., Patricia Sleeper (Phil) of Sebago, Maine, Janice Provenzano (Kevin) of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Peter E. Schuerch Jr. (Migena) of Braintree, Mass., a sister Carol Schuerch Johnston of Quincy, Mass.; as well as by 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Peter was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Richard W. Schuerch Sr., Robert Schuerch Jr.; a granddaughter Victoria Schuerch; and two step daughters Kimberly Larson and Amy Fagan.

Family and friends are invited to attend “A Celebration of Life” for Peter Edward Schuerch on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at The Brunswick Hotel, 4 Noble Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16th would have been Peter’s 91st birthday and we ask that you please bring some of your fondest memories of him and share with others at the gathering!