Peter J. DiMaggio of Quincy, formerly of South Boston “Southie” passed away suddenly, Thursday March 9, 2023.

Peter was born on May 10, 1960, in Boston, MA. Loving father to Bianca DiMaggio of Weymouth and Dominic DiMaggio of Quincy. He was the beloved son of the late E. John and Pauline T. DiMaggio of South Boston. Dear Brother of Pauline Petrella and the late Dominic of Burlington, Virginia Rizzi and the late William of Sandwich, Marie Aiello and the late John DiMaggio of Braintree, Joanne and Louis Polcari of Weymouth, Christopher and Linda DiMaggio of Quincy, Richard and Joy DiMaggio of Suffield CT., Deborah and Eliezar Dawidowicz of N. Falmouth, Toni and William DesRoches of Melrose, Mary and Joseph Dillon of Waltham, Joseph, and Fayelle DiMaggio of Quincy, and the late Paul DiMaggio of Framingham.

Peter graduated Boston Public High School in June of 1978. He attended Blue Hills Regional Technical Institute and graduated with an Associate in Applied Science on June 7, 1981. In December of 1991 he earned his certificate in Computer Command Controls and Engine Repair with General Motors Corp. Peter loved working on cars and was a mechanic for Ford Herb Chambers in Braintree as well as other places.

The most important thing to him was his children and his family. He loved spending time cooking for his family, his favorite dish was pasta and meatballs. Peter was very skilled at ice skating and enjoyed playing ice hockey. Most of all his favorite pastime was making his loved ones laugh. He was known as the “fun and funny” uncle and adored spending time with his many nieces and nephews. Peter’s sudden loss is absolutely heartbreaking to those who loved him, and he will be forever remembered and deeply missed.

A Celebration of Peter’s Life will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Thursday March 16 at 6:30 PM. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours will be from 5-8 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations in Peter’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105.

To leave the DiMaggio family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.