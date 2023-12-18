Peter M. McElroy, of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, died suddenly at home, December 12, 2023.

Peter adored his family above all else and truly enjoyed the time spent in their company. He was an avid reader, loved travel, and sunrises. He was a master of music trivia and enjoyed all types of artists. Peter was a man of integrity, compassion, grace, and love. He was very proud of the relationships he developed over the years with his legal clients. He will be remembered for his curiosity, sense of humor, intelligence, and so much more.

Beloved husband of 42 years to Sandra (Kuziemski) McElroy of Westwood. Loving father of Caitlin McElroy and her husband Jonathan Hall of Oxford, UK, and Elizabeth McElroy of Brighton. Brother of Kathleen McSherry of NY, Karen Wians and her husband William of Walpole, and Paul McElroy and his wife Maureen of MD. Granda to Theodore and Matai Hall of Oxford, UK. Brother-in-law to Nancy Kuziemski & Scott Simpson of Carlisle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, MA. Family and guests will gather for Mass directly at St. Ignatius Church on the campus of Boston College, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, MA, Tuesday at 10 AM. Burial in Westwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter may be made to St. Bonaventure Mission, 25 Navarre Blvd W, Thoreau, NM 87323. (https://www.stbonaventuremission.org).