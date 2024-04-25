Peter P. Mosillo, 100

Peter P. Mosillo, a lifelong resident of Quincy and retired Quincy Police Officer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the age of 100, surrounded by his loving family.

Peter’s journey began with humble roots, born to immigrant parents in Quincy, the late Gerardo and Concetta Mosillo and was raised and educated in his hometown. He served with distinction as a Quincy Police Officer for twenty-one years, from June 30, 1960, until his retirement on April 1, 1981. Prior to joining the police department, Peter dedicated himself to public service, working for both the City of Quincy Highway Department and Quincy Public Schools, amassing forty-four years of service to the city.

A proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II, Peter served his country honorably and bravely participated in multiple campaigns, including Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe. For his service, he was awarded several commendations, including the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, the Belgian Fourragere Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was also a dedicated member of the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294 in Quincy.

Beyond his professional and military achievements, Peter was known for his passion for motorcycles and his lifelong membership in the Braintree Rifle and Pistol Club. However, his greatest joy came from spending time with his cherished family, especially his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Peter was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty-six years, Lorraine P. (Righini) Mosillo. He is survived by his devoted daughters Pamela A. Feger and her husband Frank of Plymouth, and Laurie M. Shappee of Quincy; loving grandchildren Jill McEvoy and her husband Michael, Kristen Jara and her husband Walter, Janine Shappee, Matthew Feger and his wife Dagny, Christopher Feger and his wife Lindsay, and Mary Appelgren and her husband Mark; and much-loved great-grandchildren Gavin, Ryan, Michael, Theodore, Victoria, Alexandra, Lucas, Amelia, Camellia, Damien, Luke, Jack, and Tavin. He is also survived by his dear brother Jerry Mosillo, sister Anna Akoury, brother-in-law Rudolph Tomasini, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Peter always said that home was where the heart is and he was able to remain in his cherished home for an extended period thanks to the devoted care provided by his daughter Laurie. With unwavering dedication, Laurie tirelessly ensured that her father enjoyed an exceptional quality of life within the comfort of his own home.

Visiting hours will be held at Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Thursday, May 2, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church on Friday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.