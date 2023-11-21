Peter R.G. MacPherson, 87

Peter R.G. MacPherson, age 87, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, November 18, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by his loving family.

Peter was born in Boston, to the late Raymond and Mary (MacDonald) MacPherson. Raised and educated in Dorchester, he was a graduate of the former High School of Commerce in Boston. He attended Boston College and later earned a degree from Quincy College. Peter lived in Quincy for fifty-six years, previously in West Roxbury.

Peter was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal in the late 1950s.

He began his career as a housing rehabilitation specialist for the City of Boston, and went on to work for the City of Quincy’s Department of Planning and Community Development. He retired from the City of Quincy in 1996 after almost thirty years of service.

Peter was a longtime active member of the Marine Corps League William R. Caddy Detachment in Quincy. A car enthusiast, he also enjoyed his membership in the Mazda Miata Club.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren and great granddaughter, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of the late Therese E. (Nelson) MacPherson.

Devoted father of Kimberly A. Furtado and her husband Dennis, Scott D. MacPherson and his wife Elizabeth, all of Hanover.

Loving grandfather of Kaitlyn T. Fedele and her husband John, Rachel A. Furtado, Colin P. MacPherson, and Andrew J. MacPherson.

Cherished great grandfather of Therese R. Fedele.

Dear brother of the late Marie Simmons.

Peter is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, November 25, from 8:45 – 9:45 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Immediately following the visitation, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Peter’s memory may be made to DOVE, P.O. Box 690267, Quincy, MA 02269 or www.dovema.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.