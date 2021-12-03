Peter T. Flowers, 76

Peter T. Flowers, age 76, of Quincy, formerly of Milton and Dorchester, died peacefully, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at John Adams HealthCare Center, in the comfort of his loving family.

Peter was born in New York City, N.Y., raised and educated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University.

He lived in Quincy for seven years, previously in Milton for over twenty years, and earlier in Dorchester for fifteen years.

Peter was proud to have volunteered with the Peace Corps in the early 1970s, serving in Iran.

He was employed as a mechanical engineer for many years and was proud to start his own business, Actinica, later in his career. Skilled in design, he was granted seven patents over the course of his career.

A creative person, Peter had an interest in photography as well as art. He also enjoyed music, especially Rock ‘n Roll, and was a roadie in the 1970s. He was an avid fan of Formula One racing.

Beloved husband for forty-four years of Mary (D’Aloisio) Flowers. Devoted father of Ashley F. Fleming and her husband Liam of Braintree, Jake L. Flowers of Berlin, Germany. Loving grandfather of Molly H. and Margot O. Fleming

At the request of the family, services are private.

For those who wish, donations in Peter’s memory may be made to John Adams HealthCare Center, 211 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

The Flowers family would like to acknowledge the staff at John Adams HealthCare Center for the compassionate care provided to Peter over these past many years.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.