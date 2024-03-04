Peter T. Igoe, 81, of Quincy formerly of South Boston, died February 27, 2024 following a short but courageous battle with Glioblastoma.

Born in Boston, Peter was the youngest of three sons born to the late John J. and Rosella (Cornwell) Igoe. He was raised in Southie, and attended South Boston High School. In his senior year Peter quit and joined the US Air Force where he proudly served overseas and was stationed in Korea for much of his deployment. He was honorably discharged May 22, 1963 with the rank of Airman First Class.

Following his service to our country -and assisted by the G.I. Bill- Peter attended Fisher College where he received an Associates Degree. For the nearly 30 years that followed he owned and operated Peter’s Pub in South Boston.

After leaving the bar business Peter began working in the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office in an administrative position, retiring in 2002.

Peter enjoyed socializing and his happiest times were those spent in the company of his loving family and dear friends. He was the devoted husband of 46 years to Yvonne (Visconti) Igoe. Loving father of Christopher Igoe, Michelle Igoe and Vanessa Igoe, all of Quincy. Cherished grandfather of Patrick and Mikenzie Igoe. Dear brother of John Igoe of Quincy and the late James Igoe. Brother-in-law of Nancy Igoe of Dorchester. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends including his best friend of 70 years, Thomas E. “Taz” Flynn of Quincy.

Visitation Friday March 8, 2024 at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy from 10am-12noon during which a Prayer Service will be celebrated. Burial with military honors to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1:45pm. For more information or to leave online condolences for the family visit HamelLydon.com.