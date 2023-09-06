Peter W. Brennan, 69

Peter W. Brennan of Quincy passed away on September 2, 2023, after a brief illness. He was 69.

A graduate of the Vesper George School of Art, Peter was an accomplished draftsman– a skill that served him well in his many years designing and selling customized in- ground swimming pools. He was also a talented watercolorist, who, as a sideline, painted detailed house portraits on commission.

In his personal life, Peter was an avid distance runner, competing in several Falmouth Road Races, and finishing four Boston Marathons. He was also an inveterate punster and purveyor of “dad jokes,” who preferred groans to guffaws. Above all, he was an adoring father, who loved his son and daughters dearly.

Pre-deceased by his parents, John and Barbara Brennan, of Weymouth, and by his brother, John Brennan, of Weymouth, Peter is survived by: his wife Pamela (Sheahan) Brennan, of Quincy; his son Peter John Brennan, daughter-in-law Joanna Brennan, and granddaughter Lea Rose Brennan, all of North Reading; his daughter Sarah Brennan, of Boston; his daughter Emma Brennan, of Quincy; his brother Charles Brennan and sister-in-law Cathy Brennan, of Scituate; his brother Mike Brennan and sister-in-law Mary Brennan, of Weymouth; his brother Stephen Brennan, of Weymouth; his sister Lynne (Brennan) Pitt and brother-in-law Earle Pitt, of Duxbury; his brother-in-law Randy Sheahan and sister-in-law Judith Sheahan, of Cambridge; his brother-in-law Jeffrey Sheahan and sister-in-law Theresa Sheahan, of Salem, NH; and his sister-in-law Suzanne (Sheahan) Johnson, of Plymouth. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and by his Leonberger dog, Harley.

Funeral Services will be private. Funeral Arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 440R East Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171. For online condolences, please visit www.hamellydon.com.