Peter W. Federico, of Quincy, died January 14, 2022.

Peter’s life revolved around his family, faith and love of country. He adored his wife Vincenza and they were married for over 60 years until her passing a year ago. His daughter remembers him telling corny “Dad” jokes as well as his passion for gardening, carpentry, travel, and baking. He was famous for his creme puff pastries and acquired his love of cooking in his teens while working at Simpco’s and the Bagel Bakery, both in Dorchester. Peter was a graduate of Boston Technical High School as well as the Boston Business School. A faithful man, he attended Mass weekly and was generous in supporting many Catholic charities. Peter served his county in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He will be remembered as a quiet and reserved gentleman, who always tried to live an honest life.

Beloved husband of the late Vincenza “Franny” (Tortorici) Federico. Loving father of Christina Jones and her husband James of Quincy. Brother of Louise Tomasi of Pembroke, and the late Lil Imbernino, Domenic Federico, Ann Liazza, and Virginia Federico. Grampa to Daniel, Peter, and Richard James. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter may be made to The Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130-3495.

See www.Keohane.com for information and online condolences.