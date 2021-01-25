Phase 2 Vaccinations Begin Next Week

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the second phase of the state’s plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines would commence Feb. 1, meaning all residents over the age of 75 will be eligible to get vaccinated.



The governor also announced that individuals over the age of 65 will have access to the vaccine earlier in phase two than initially expected, following guidance from the CDC. Individuals over the age of 65 will now be eligible to get their shots in the second step of phase two, along with individuals with two or more comorbidities.

Certain essential workers will be eligible to get the vaccine in the third step of phase two. Those include early education and K-12 teachers and staff, public works employees, public health workers and those in the food, agriculture and sanitation fields.

Individuals with one comorbidity will be eligible for vaccination in the final step of phase two.

Phase one of the state’s plan began in December. All groups within phase one – health care workers including home health aides and workers doing non-COVID-19-facing care, long-term-care residents and employees, and residents and employees at congregate care settings – are currently eligible to get the vaccine.

The general public will have access to the vaccine in phase three, which is tentatively expected to commence in April.

Residents who wish to sign up for a vaccine, or who want to check which group they would be receiving the vaccine in, can do so online at mass.gov/covidvaccine.

The state will open seven mass vaccination sites in the coming weeks, Baker said Monday. Those include Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and Fenway Park in Boston, both of which were previously announced.

Three more sites were announced Monday: the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, which will open Friday; the Double Tree Hotel in Danvers, which opens Feb. 3; and the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, which will open sometime next week.

Baker said the remaining two mass vaccinations locations would be announced in the coming days.

Each mass vaccination site will have capacity to administer 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each day at first and some of the sites will eventually have capacity to administer up to 5,000 doses daily. The seven sites will have a total maximum capacity of 76,000 doses a week by mid-February.

In addition, Baker said 44 public vaccination sites will open this week at pharmacies and retailers including CVS, Big Y, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Stop & Shop and Wegmans. Additional sites could be added in the coming weeks.

All told, state officials said there would be 165 publicly available vaccination sites online by mid-February – up from 103 online this week. Those sites would have capacity to administer up to 305,000 shots each week, but the governor said the number of shots actually administered would depend on several factors, including how many doses the state receives from the federal government.

A complete list of vaccination sites can be found online at mass.gov/covidvaccinemap.