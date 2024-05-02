Philip Burke

Philip “Burkie” Burke of Brockton formerly of Quincy. Philip passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 30, 2024. He was born to the late Robert Burke and Margaret (Davis) Burke.

Philip worked for BFDS for many years. He was formerly working for Quincy Public Schools.

Philip enjoyed gardening and caring for his house plants. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Beloved husband of Micheal DeMasi. Father of Anthony DeMasi. Brother of Robert Burke II, Maria Barrett and David Burke. Grandfather of Micheal and Gia DeMasi. God Son of Sandy O’Connor.

Family and Friends are invited to join us in Phillip’s celebration of life. Celebration is May 11th at 1:00 at The Brook Restaurant on Rte 37 in Holbrook.

Considering making donations to the American Heart Association, 781-373-4500.