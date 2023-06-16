Philip C. Attardo, 97

Philip C. Attardo, age 97, of Braintree, died peacefully, Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham, in the comfort of his loving family.

Philip was born in Waltham, to the late Antonio and Assunta (Mula) Attardo. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Northeastern University, Class of 1960. He had lived in Braintree for fifty-eight years, previously in Quincy.

Philip was a proud veteran, having served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 95 in Quincy.

Philip was employed at the former Pneumatic Scale Corporation in Quincy for forty-five years, beginning his career as a machinist and advancing to supervisor and teacher.

He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, working around his home, and gardening. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-eight years of Marjorie J. (Pitts) Attardo.

Devoted father of Michael A. Attardo and his wife Deborah of Braintree, David P. Attardo and his wife Donna of Cumberland, RI, Daniel P. Attardo and his wife Silvana of Waltham, Mary J. Attardo of Easton, Nancy L. Curtin and her husband William of Arizona, and Julie L. O’Keefe and her husband Paul of Florida.

Loving grandfather of twelve and cherished great grandfather of four.

One of six siblings, he was the dear brother of Catherine A. “Katy” Finocchiaro and her husband Edward of Braintree, and was predeceased by Larry Attardo, Mary Contrino, Salvatore Attardo, and Anna Berardinelli.

Philip is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Philip’s memory may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, ATTN: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.

