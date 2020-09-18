Philip Donahue, 97, of Weymouth died September 15, 2020 at CareOne Weymouth following a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Fredda E. (Wicks).

Born in Milton, he was the son of the late Edward F. and Helen (McHugh) Donahue, and made his career as a civil engineer. During WWII, Mr. Donahue served his country with honor in the U.S. Navy and was discharged with the rank of motor machinist’s mate, 3rd class, in October 1945.

Mr. Donahue was a long-time, active supporter of St. Coletta’s Day School in Hingham, leading many fundraising efforts and annual golf tournaments over the years. He was also a member of South Shore Country Club and VFW.

Father of Peter D. Donahue and his wife Gail of Nashua NH, Timothy P. Donahue and Kelli Donahue, both of N. Weymouth. Grandfather of the late Patrick Donahue, and brother of the late Elizabeth Fleigel and the late Hugh, Edward and John Donahue. Also survived by many nieces and nephews including Bernadette Parsloe and her husband Bill of Walpole.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 21 at 11AM at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. Funeral service to follow at 12 noon.

Burial with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne immediately following service.

Memorial donations may be made to Road to Responsibility, 1831 Ocean St., Marshfield, MA 02050 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.