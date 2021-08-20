Philip F. Lydon of Dorchester, formerly of Cong, Co. Mayo, Ireland, passed away on August 2, 2021.

Beloved husband of his devoted wife Molly (Clifford). He will be deeply missed by his loving mother and father, Christine and Ernest of Ireland; his sisters, Jill and her husband Bartley of Ireland, and Abigail and her partner Patrick; and his brother Ernest of Ireland.

He was the son-in-law of Kevin and Kathy Clifford of Quincy, and the caring brother-in-law of Jamie DeLue and her husband Ryan of Hanson, Kerry Kennedy and her husband Jim of Quincy, Kiera of Dorchester, Sean of Quincy, and Conor of Quincy. Philip was also the proud uncle of Emma, Jason, Cian, and Ethan, all of Ireland, and Emily, Ryan Jr., Daniel of Hanson and James of Quincy.

Visitation and funeral services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust at kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com.

