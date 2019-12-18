Philip J. O’Neil, 91, of Squantum passed away on December 14, 2019 following a brief illness.

Mr. O’Neil was an educator for 38 years and retired as principal of the Hanover Middle School in 1993.

Mr. O’Neil was born in Boston, lived in North Quincy and Squantum most of his life. He was educated in the Quincy Public Schools and a graduate of North Quincy High in 1946.

Mr. O’Neil served in the United States Army during the Occupation of Japan from 1946 through 1947. During the Korean War, he served in the United States Air Force from 1951 through 1953. He was part of the greatest generation.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Boston University in 1951 and master’s degree from Boston State College in 1955. Mr. O’Neil continued his education throughout his life.

Mr. O’Neil taught in the Brockton and Milton school systems before becoming the principal of the Hanover Middle and Sylvester School. A member of the United States Army and Air Force retiring as Colonel in 1981.

For many years, he served as treasurer of the Massachusetts Middle School Principals Association. He was a member of the Massachusetts Secondary School Association, the Reserve Officers Association, the Military Officers Association of America, American Legion Post 95 and the South Shore YMCA.

After retirement, he spent many years traveling throughout Europe and the United States spending winters in Marco Island, Florida.

He was the husband of 63 years of the late Caroline M. (Deluca) O’Neil. His is survived by his son Paul O’Neil and his wife Janet, Susan O’Neil and her husband John Breger and Claire C. Makrinikolas and her husband Evan. A sister Genevieve McCarthy and the late Irene Lynch.

In addition, he leaves grandchildren Christine Perry and her husband Justin, Michael and Eric Tendler, Ben O’Neil and one great grandson Anthony O’Neil as well as many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 11 AM – 1 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by a funeral home service at 1 PM. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Philip may be made to Quincy Veterans’ Services, 24 High School Ave, Quincy, MA 02169.