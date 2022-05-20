Philippa Vaughan of Machiasport, Maine, passed April 27, 2022 with her family by her side. Born in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 4, 1925, she was the younger daughter of Harry and Marjorie (Anthes) Ormiston. The family moved to New York City after the hurricane of 1928, where her father worked for Universal Studios. Philippa spent her early school years in Forest Hills at P.S. 99 and one year at St. Faith’s School for Girls in Saratoga Springs, New York.

In 1937, Philippa’s father was transferred to Los Angeles California. She attended Van Nuys High School and graduated from Hollywood High School in 1944. She also attended the Grand Central Station /Art School in New York City.

In 1944 Philippa eloped to marry Gerald Stanton Powell while he was on leave from the United States Navy at Santa Barbara Mission. They had three children in California, then moved to New York City in 1950. They divorced in 1959, and she married Charles Harmon Stevens and moved to Falls Village, Connecticut. They divorced after three years, and Philippa moved to New Jersey, where she worked for American Photography as a supervisor.

While camping on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, she met Peter Vaughan, and they were married in 1969 and lived in Quincy. She had an antique shop and painted portraits and other oils. After Peter passed away June 20, 2016, she moved to Machiasport, Maine to live with her daughter.

Philippa was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Nardoni. She leaves her children, Stephanie Strongin and husband, Jason, of Machiasport, son, Christopher Powell of Cambridge, England, Catherine Powell of Sonoma, California, and Chouan Strongin of Jonesport. She leaves her grandchildren Ajax Oakford, Jamaica Davis, Renee Areneda, Atlanta Powell and husband, Josh, Ayoun Strongin and Lauren Sachs; and great-grandchildren Ella Jane Geel, Tanaya Arenda and Owen Alexander Powell; great-great-grandson, Jay Strongin. She also leaves her nephew, Steven Emerson of Los Angeles, California. Other special family members are Heidi Vaughan and wife, Nancy, Judith Stevens and Fred Magrin, Nancy Rogers and Penny King, along with special friends, John Petraborg and wife, Galina and Peggy O’Brien. Philippa will be greatly missed by her loyal yorkie, Wolly.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Machias, where online condolences may be shared: bragdonkelley.com.

“Glad was the living—Blessed be the dying. Let the leaves fall.” Harriet Monroe.