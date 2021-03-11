Phylis M. Dolan, 90

Phylis Marie Dolan, 90, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, beloved sister and aunt, passed away peacefully after a period of failing health in Braintree on March 10, 2021.

Born on July 25, 1930 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Phylis moved to North Quincy with her family during the height of World War II in the early 1940s. After graduating from North Quincy High School in 1948, Phylis joined the United States Air Force and honorably served her country.

Upon leaving the service, she returned to Quincy and she worked as a secretary for IBM in Boston for many years before retiring in 1992, and eventually settling in Weymouth.

Phylis is united with her heavenly family and welcomed home by her mother and father, Arthur Klair and Irene (Thayer) Dolan and older sister Patricia Cray. She is survived by her sister Sally McCusker of North Quincy, nieces and nephews, Lisa and John Ainslie of Brockton, Karen and Bill Padon of Randolph, Jim and Jacqui McCusker of Murrieta, CA, Brian and Michelle McCusker of Braintree, Tom and Eileen McCusker of Sandwich, Matt and Carol McCusker of Hanover, many grand and great grandnieces and nephew, and her cherished lifelong friend Pat Goldman of Whitman.

Phylis was the fun aunt, known as “Auntie OhOh” to her nieces and nephews when they were young. She was the perfect blend of mother and friend, giving, helpful, loving, caring, and kind. Besides spending time with family and friends, Phylis had a passion for traveling, visiting many places in Europe and across the United States in her younger years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A livestream funeral service may be viewed on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10 AM. To view the live stream, please return to Phylis’ obituary page at keohane.com.

Interment with military honors will be held privately.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or The Last Resort For Cats by visiting lastresort4cats.org.

Family and friends who cannot gather together with Phylis’s family at this time, may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.