Phyllis A. Atkinson, 89

Phyllis A. (Consalvi) (Dovell) Atkinson, age 89, of Quincy and formerly of Braintree died January 28, 2020.

Wife of the late Frank Atkinson and Paul E. Dovell. She was the daughter of the late Inez and John Consalvi of Quincy. Sister of Frances Consalvi, John (Jack) Consalvi and his wife Nancy of Quincy and the late Eugene Consalvi of NV.

She was the beloved mother of Paul Dovell and his wife Gail of Pembroke, Deborah Bennett and her husband James of Milton, Stephen Dovell and his wife Michele of East Bridgewater and Richard Dovell and his wife Donna of Carver.

“Nonnie” was the much loved grandmother of twelve and a great-grandmother of fifteen children.

Services will be private and are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree.