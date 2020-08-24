Phyllis M. Cassano of Quincy died August 19, 2020.

Phyllis adored her family, her friends from the Kennedy Center, and her faith. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Ann’s Church in Quincy.

She worked in the legal field for many years and enjoyed knitting, traveling, shopping, and was an avid reader. Phyllis was a generous and friendly woman who loved being around people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Loving daughter of the late Louis and Mabel (Reggio) Cassano. Cherished sister of the late Barbara Tapley, Alice DeVico, Louise Barker, Rita Noble, and Louis, William, Jimmy, and Sonny Cassano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 9-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by the Funeral Mass in Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Braintree Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to Catholic Charities, 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA 02210.

