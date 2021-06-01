Phyllis Mullen, 95

Phyllis Mullen, age 95, of Plymouth, formerly of Milton and Quincy, passed away peacefully May 29.

Loving daughter of the late Francis M. and Julia M. (Coyne) Mullen. Dear sister of Regina McLaughlin and her husband Stephen of Plymouth and the late Edward, Frank, and Rosemary Mullen and Patricia Van Gestal.

Visiting hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Thursday morning from 9 to 10 AM.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Milton at 10:30 AM.

Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.