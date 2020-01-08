Pi Chai Lin, 51, passed away on January 5, 2020 at South Shore Hospital.

Beloved wife of Jin Ping Wang. Devoted mother of Ling Fei Wang and wife Ting Lin of Quincy and Pei Ting Wang of Wrentham. Cherished grandmother of 2-year old Amelia Wang.

Pi Chai was born in Fuzhou, Fujian, China and immigrated to New York with her family in 2002. They moved to Massachusetts in 2007 to pursue job opportunities, choosing to live in Quincy because of its large and close-knit Chinese community.

Pi Chai loved her family very much and was devoted to them. She was a compassionate, kind and loving person who enjoyed making new friends wherever she went. She could often be found practicing Chinese square-dances with friends at the parks in Wollaston. She also enjoyed a good game of mahjong.

She was a member of the Tian Ann Jih Der Temple in Braintree.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Pi Chai’s Visiting Hours on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street in Quincy. Funeral procession will follow with a Graveside Service and Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

Flowers can be ordered for Pi Chai’s service by calling Tang’s Flowers at (617) 426- 5529.