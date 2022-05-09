Piro Naum Topalli, 83

The family of Piro Naum Topalli, of Quincy, formerly of Pogradec, Albania, is saddened to announce his passing on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the age of 83 years. His family was by his side as he peacefully rested.

Born in Pogradec, Albania on March 8, 1939, he was the son of the late Naum and Aleksandra Topalli. Piro achieved his academics in Albania. He worked as an engineer in the construction industry as well as the director in planning urban infrastructure in one of the most beautiful cities in Albania. Piro worked with many talented professionals throughout the years. He retired in 1996 after working for over 40 years.

Piro was blessed with a very loving family. He raised two amazing daughters with profound love, patience, and humility. He was a devoted and caring son to his parents, an educator at heart to his daughters, and an exceptional role model to his grandchildren. He was greatly dependable to his community and viewed as a beacon of light as he offered wise advice to friends and family in all forms. He was very kind to everyone and softly spoken, a deep thinker with a sharp humor that brought life to the table.

Piro’s family was the most important part of his life. He loved his daughters and grandchildren more than anything, who were his greatest joys and accomplishments. Piro was the principal father figure to his grandson, Stiven and he formed a immeasurable bond between the two of them, Stiven and Endi. He always promoted education and instilled those morals to his grandchildren as he assisted with homework and tutored them in math.

Piro appreciated every moment with his family and took pleasure in his homemade wine and the homestyle cooking of his partner of 53 years. He adored singing traditional songs, as well as dancing to them. He cherished creating memories while traveling, and treasured his morning walks. His loving demeanor, strong willed personality, and selflessness, are part of his legacy that continue to live through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Piro was the beloved husband of Liljana (Sinjaku) Topalli, with whom he shared many years of warm-hearted marriage. He was the devoted father Manjola Topalli and Rita Topalli, and her husband, Arben Gjeli. Piro was the loving grandfather of Stiven Topalli and Endi Gjeli. He was the dear brother of Thoma Topalli, Ylli Topalli, and the late Vangjeli Terova.

