Planning Board To Review Next Quincy Center Building Wednesday

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Planning Board on Wednesday will begin to review a developer’s proposal to construct a new mixed-use building on the former Hancock Lot in Quincy Center featuring more than 200 apartments and ground-floor retail space.

The Planning Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will be conducted remotely via Zoom.

LBC Boston is proposing to construct the new mixed-use building at the corner of Hancock Street and Revere Road. The parcels – 1562 and 1570 Hancock St. – contain 15,246 square feet of land in the Quincy Center zoning district.

The applicant’s proposal calls for the construction of a six-story building with 215 apartments and 12,330 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. A 25,000-square-foot parking garage is also included in the proposal. The garage would house a total of 66 spaces, according to plans available on the city’s website.

The City Council in December 2020 approved a land disposition agreement with LBC Boston allowing the developer to purchase the portion of the Hancock Lot near Mechanic Street and Revere Road – which makes up part of the project site – from the city for $1.33 million. At the time, a vice president with LBC told the council the company had spent $4 million to purchase the commercial buildings at 1562 and 1570 Hancock St.

The same land disposition agreement also allowed LBC to purchase the portion of the Hancock Lot at the corner of Revere Road and Dennis Ryan Parkway for $3.5 million. The developer has yet to go before the Planning Board with an application for that site.

LBC is no stranger to Quincy Center, having constructed Nova Residences, a 171-unit apartment building at 1500 Hancock St. that opened in 2019.

Among the other items on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is a continued public hearing on a developer’s request to construct a mixed-use building with 80 residential units, six commercial store fronts and 93 parking spaces at 21-31 Beale St. in Wollaston.

The board is also slated to hold a continued public hearing on a proposed 46-unit condominium building at 17 Bennett Lane, near the Braintree town line, and public hearing on a proposed 28-unit residential building at 29-31 Newcomb St. in Quincy Center.