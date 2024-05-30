Plans For Independence Avenue Building Withdrawn

By SCOTT JACKSON

The developer who proposed building a new nine-unit condominium building on Independence Avenue has withdrawn his application to do so.

“The application for the 10 Independence Ave proposal has been withdrawn from the Planning and Zoning Boards,” Ward 2 Councillor Richard Ash said Wednesday in an email to constituents.

“It has been withdrawn without prejudice, meaning it may be re-filed at a later date. However, there are no meetings scheduled on the proposal as of today.”

Developer Anton Cela in January went before the Planning Board with plans to build a four-story building – with nine residential units and a commercial space on the ground floor – at 10 Independence Ave. The applicant went before the board again on May 15, this time with plans for a four-story, nine-unit building that included no commercial component.

At both the January and May public hearings held by the Planning Board, area residents, business owners and the superintendent of the Adams National Historical Park voiced concerns about the proposal, including the height of the building, the number of units, and a lack of setback from the sidewalk.

The developer had been scheduled to go before the Planning Board again on June 26.

Located at the corner of Franklin Street, the site at 10 Independence Ave contains 10,973 square feet of land and is currently home to Quincy Auto Tech. The property sits opposite the birthplaces of John and John Quincy Adams.