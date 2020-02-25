Plastic Bag Ban Starts Next Week With 90-Day Transition Period 

Quincy’s prohibition on plastic retail bags will launch next week with a 90-day transition period prior to any enforcement to allow retailers and consumers to get accustomed to the new law.

The law takes effect on March 1, and the transition period will last until June 1, meaning that stores will have the opportunity to deplete current stocks of single-use plastic shopping bags prior to any fines being levied in accordance with the law, city officials said Tuesday.

The transition will also provide time for a “Bring Your Own Bag” public education campaign that encourages residents to use re-usable bags for all of their shopping. While enforcement won’t begin until June, residents and businesses are also encouraged to begin working within the law as soon as possible.

Under the law, stores can charge for recyclable paper bags and for re-usable bags.

A full copy of the ordinance can be found online at quincyma.gov.

The law defines plastic shopping bags as point-of-sale (carry-out) plastic bags provided to customers by retailers. The bag ban does not include produce bags, bags used to wrap frozen food, meat or fish to prevent contamination, laundry or dry cleaner bags or newspaper bags.

After the transition period, the law is subject to enforcement by the city’s licensing board. Following a written warning, the penalties for retailers using retail plastic bag are $50 and then $100 for each subsequent offense.