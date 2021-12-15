Police Investigating After Man Shot In Possible Road Rage Incident

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 33-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being shot during a suspected road rage incident in Quincy, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Adams Street and Mt. Ararat at approximately 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday, the Quincy Police Department said in a statement. On arrival, officers found the 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries where he was treated and released, Sgt. Karyn Barkas said on Wednesday morning.

Police said the assault is alleged to have been a road-rage incident.

No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday and no further information was available at that time.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 617-479-1212.