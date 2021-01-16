Police Investigating After Shooting Victim Found In Car On Victory Road

A police investigation is underway after a gun shot victim was found inside a vehicle on Victory Road in the city’s Marina Bay section Friday night.

According to Quincy Police, on Friday, Jan. 15 at approximately 6:45 p.m., Boston Police Department put out a “Be On The Lookout” (BOLO) for a vehicle possibly involved in a shooting that occurred in their city. Members of the Quincy Police located the vehicle on Victory Rd and discovered a victim in the vehicle suffering from an apparent gun shot wound.

Boston police detectives processed the scene in Quincy Friday night. A Boston police crime scene response truck was parked out front of the Meriel at Marina Bay Quincy apartment complex, while a number of people were seen standing inside a parking garage for Meriel residents. At least one crime scene response member was seen walking out of the parking garage.

Boston police say the initial incident began on Ferndale Street in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Police have not provided any details on a possible suspect.

The investigation is very active and ongoing, police said.