Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 73-year-old Quincy man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Quincy Avenue Wednesday morning.

The investigation into the crash remained underway as of early Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash took place at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 320 Quincy Ave. The pedestrian was taken to South Shore Hospital, but did not survive, according to David Traub, the spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Traub identified the pedestrian as Sze Szeto, age 73, of Quincy.

The driver of the Nissan SUV involved in the crash remained on scene and spoke with police, Traub said. Quincy Police Sgt. Karyn Barkas identified the driver as a 55-year-old Bridgewater woman.

The section of Quincy Avenue from Southern Artery to Scammell Street was closed as officers began their investigation. It re-opened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation into the crash remained underway and no charges or citations had been filed as of 1 p.m. Thursday, according to both Barkas and Traub.

Twenty-one pedestrian crashes have occurred in Quincy this year, Barkas said. Wednesday’s crash was the first pedestrian fatality of the year.