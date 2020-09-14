Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing

By SCOTT JACKSON

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old Quincy man in Wollaston late Friday night.

Cameron Nohmy, a former Milton resident, was stabbed around 10:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, near the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine Streets in Wollaston, according to David Traub, the spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Associates of Nohmy contacted police at that time, Traub said.

Nohmy was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he died.

Quincy and State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating Nohmy’s death. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to either agency.

“We know that there were witnesses to this brief altercation,” Morrissey said. “We need anyone with information about this incident to be in contact with the Quincy Police at 617-745-5721 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-593-8840 immediately.”

Detectives from State and Quincy Police and State Police Crime Scene Services spent much of Friday night collecting potential evidence and processing the scene, Traub said.