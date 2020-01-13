Police Investigating Male Approaching Underage Girls

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police are investigating reports of an Asian male in his 20s approaching underage girls and making inappropriate comments toward them.

Police on Monday described the man as an Asian male in his 20s wearing glasses with a thin mustache and acne.

Police received the first report on Jan. 9; the incident took place on Coddington Street around 4:30 p.m. that evening. The juvenile victim told officers an Asian male approached her and made inappropriate remarks. The man was operating an older model, gray, four-door car with scratches, according to the victim.

Officers spoke to a second victim the following day. She told police an Asian male approached her the prior afternoon, Jan. 9, around 4 p.m. while she was walking on Taffrail Road in the area of Palmer Street. The second victim’s description of the male was similar to the one given by the Coddington Street victim. The second victim stated she recognized this male as being the same person who approached her on Jan. 4 around 6 p.m. in the same area.

In the Jan. 4 incident, the man made inappropriate comments to the girl and then exited his vehicle. The man ran towards the victim and her friends, but stopped a short distance from his vehicle, police said. The second victim described the male’s vehicle as a green SUV, similar to a Jeep.

Police said the department’s Special Investigations Unit and school resource officers are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the department at 617-479-1212.

“Parents, please take this opportunity to discuss with your children the appropriate actions to take if someone makes your child feel uncomfortable or frightened,” police said in a statement. “Instruct your child to tell a trusted adult immediately and please report all suspicious behavior to the Quincy Police Department.”