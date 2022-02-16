Police Probing Fatal Shooting In Germantown

By SCOTT JACKSON

A man died Tuesday night after being shot in the Germantown neighborhood of Quincy, officials said.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Taffrail Road and Palmer Street, Norfolk District Michael Morrisey told reporters near the scene. The victim, who was in a vehicle at the time, drove away. The vehicle was found at the intersection of Palmer Street and Yardarm Lane.

The victim, who Morrissey described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he died.

The Quincy Police Department and State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

“If anybody has any first-hand knowledge about the incident or may have seen something out of the ordinary – vehicles, individuals – that they call the Quincy police or the detectives at the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office,” Morrissey said Tuesday night.

Quincy police said on social media that a witness reported seeing multiple individuals fleeing the scene on foot.

No suspects were under arrest as of Tuesday night, Police Chief Paul Keenan said. He said a large police presence would be maintained in the area overnight Tuesday, “Just to make sure the residents down here are safe.”

“We do ask that if anybody sees anything unusual or hears anything unusual, call 911 right away,” Keenan added.