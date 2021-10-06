Police Probing Quincy Point Shooting

By SCOTT JACKSON

Police are looking for two suspects linked to a shooting that took place in Quincy Point on Tuesday afternoon.

Quincy police were called to Avalon Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday on multiple reports of possible gun shots, according to Sgt. Karyn Barkas. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate any type of disturbance in the area, she said.

After speaking with the initial caller and witnesses, officers learned that two Black males exited a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, Barkas said. One of the suspects then fired two shots into a white BMW. The first suspect returned to the dark-colored vehicle and fled the scene. The second suspect, who had fired the shots, ran towards Avalon Avenue. The white BMW also fled the scene. This information was broadcast to Quincy police officers as well as surrounding cities and towns.

Barkas said the victim’s vehicle was located a short time later by the Braintree Police Department. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Two shell casings were recovered on Avalon Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens, 5”10” with a thin build and wearing a black colored hooded sweat top and dark pants. The second suspect (shooter) is described as a Black male, early to late teens, approximately 5’8”, thin build, wearing a red do-rag, dark pants, and a black zipped up hooded sweat top.

Barkas said the investigation is ongoing and police do not believe this was a random crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Rick Wash at 617-745-5762 or rwash@quincyma.gov or Det. AJ Carthas at 617-745-5782 or acarthas@quincyma.gov. Tips can also be submitted using the MyPD app.