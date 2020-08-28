Police Search For Unarmed Robber

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man they say robbed a woman inside a West Quincy doughnut shop Friday morning.

The unarmed robbery took place inside Donut King, located at 151 Copeland St., around 11 a.m. Friday.

The victim was waiting in line for a coffee holding an envelope of money in her hand. Police said she turned to her left when the man behind her grabbed the envelope from her hand, ran out the front door, and continued to run down Copeland Street in the direction of Brewers Corner. The envelope contained about $30 in cash.

Police described the suspect as a white male, approximately 6-foot tall and 180 pounds, wearing black mesh shorts with a black and white sweater and baseball hat.

If you recognize this individual, please contact Detective Karvelis at jkarvelis@quincyma.gov or 617-745-5765. You may also submit a tip using the MyPD smartphone app.