Police Searching For Missing Quincy 15-Year-Old Girl

The Quincy Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Tiffany Evano (15-years-old) was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 23, in Quincy, MA. Tiffany may be traveling to Philadelphia or Florida.

Tiffany is described as a white female, 5’3, 100 lbs, blue eyes, shoulder length brown hair, and has a scar under her chin. Tiffany was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue leggings, pink back pack, Ugg or Gucci sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police at (617) 479-1212 or 9-1-1. You may also submit a tip using our #MyPD app.