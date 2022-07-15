Police Seek Individual In Possible Chimney Repair Scam

The Quincy Police Department is seeking the identity of this individual relative to a possible chimney repair scam. He is described as a white male, approx 30-40 years old with a thick Irish brogue. He may be operating a white pickup truck with Florida plates. If you have any information that may assist, you are asked to contact Detective Jimmy Chen at 617.745.5766.

Selecting a contractor is the most important part of the home renovation process. Always do the following:

1. Interview at least three contractors and request a written, detailed estimate.

2. Check the license and registration status to make sure that the contractor or subcontractor you hire is currently registered with the state. You should ask the contractor to produce proof of insurance, although it is not required, and ask to see their Construction Supervisor License, if applicable.

3. Registered contractors must display their six-digit registration number on all advertisements, contracts, and permits. Wherever you see the company or contractor’s name displayed, you should also find a registration number nearby. The state issues an identification card to all registered contractors. Ask to see it in order to verify that the registration is valid and has not expired. If you discover that a contractor is not registered, contact the Massachusetts Consumer Affairs Office.

You can use the search tool on the mass.gov website to see whether a contractor is registered as a Home Improvement Contractor. If you are unable to find the contractor, it may be because their HIC registration is expired and he/she has failed to renew it, the contractor has a complaint on file that has not yet been adjudicated, the contractor has not paid his/her registration fees, or the registration has been suspended or revoked because of a Hearing Officer’s decision.

If the contractor or subcontractor is not registered, you will not be protected by the Home Improvement Contractor Law. However, there may be other remedies available to you through the court system.