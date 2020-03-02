Polls Open At 7 AM Tuesday For Presidential Primary

By SCOTT JACKSON

Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday as voters in Quincy and throughout Massachusetts cast ballots in the presidential primary.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo anticipates a turnout of 45 percent in Quincy, meaning more than 27,000 of the city’s 60,048 voters will cast ballots by the times polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 2,400 Quincy residents have already voted in the primary, Crispo said; 1,671 cast ballots during the early voting hours offered last week inside City Hall and 771 cast absentee ballots ahead of the deadline to do so on Monday.

There are a total of 15 candidates on the ballot in the Democratic primary in Massachusetts, ten of whom are no longer in the race. There are four on the Republican ballot, one of whom is no longer in the race. There are also ten candidates running on the Libertarian ballot and four on the Green-Rainbow ballot. Ballot position for the primaries was determined by a random drawing in December.

The candidates in the Democratic primary, in order of appearance on the ballot, are:

Deval Patrick, a former Massachusetts governor; Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota; Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts; Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado; Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City; Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii; Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey; Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development from Texas; Tom Steyer, a California businessman; Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont; Joseph Biden, a former vice president from Delaware; John Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland; Andrew Yang, a businessman from New York; Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana; and Marianne Williamson, an author from Texas.

Booker, Castro, Delaney and Williamson dropped out of the race before Iowa. Bennet, Patrick and Yang ended their campaigns after New Hampshire. Buttigieg and Steyer both withdrew this weekend and Klobuchar did so Monday afternoon.

The candidates on Republican ballot are: Weld; Joe Walsh, a former congressman from Illinois; Trump; and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a California businessman and perennial candidate.

Walsh dropped out of the race after Iowa.

The candidates on the Libertarian ballot are: Arvin Vohra; Vermin Love Supreme; Jacob George Hornberger; Samuel Joseph Robb; Dan Taxation Is Theft Behrman; Kimberly Margaret Ruff; Kenneth Reed Armstrong; Adam Kokesh; Jo Jorgensen; and Max Abramson.

The Green-Rainbow candidates are: Dario Hunter; Sedinam Kinamo Christin Moyowasifza-Curry; Kent Mesplay; Howard Hawkins.

Massachusetts is one of 14 states holding primary elections Tuesday, which is widely known as Super Tuesday. California and Texas are among the others voting on Super Tuesday. One-third of the pledged delegates at stake in both the Democratic and Republican primaries will be awarded by the time votes are counted.