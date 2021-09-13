Polls Open At 7 AM Tuesday In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

Voters in Quincy will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in the School Committee preliminary election.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. The same polling places used for last November’s presidential election will be used this fall.

Absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close Tuesday to be counted.

The preliminary election features a seven-person race for three seats on the School Committee. The top six vote getters in the preliminary will advance to the final election in November.

The seven candidates running in the preliminary, by order of appearance on the ballot, are:

Emily Lebo, 354 Highland Ave; Ellen Patterson O’Donnell, 6 Hatherly Rd.; Courtney Perdios, 86 Ruggles St.; Liz Speakman, 129 Merrymount Rd.; Douglas Gutro, 85 Arnold St.; Liberty Schaaf, 28 Howe St.; and Tina Cahill, 51 Grenwold Rd.

Gutro, who previously served on the City Council, is concluding his first four-year term on the committee; Lebo has served ten years on the board; and Perdios was appointed to the committee in February to fill a vacant seat. Perdios had finished in fourth place in the 2019 school board election.

The remaining four candidates are all making their first bids for elected office. O’Donnell, Schaaf and Speakman had been nominated for the open seat Perdios was appointed to during the February joint convention.

The top six finishers in Tuesday’s preliminary will appear on the ballot on Election Day, Nov. 2. The top three vote getters in November will win four-year terms on the School Committee.

In addition to the School Committee race, the November election will also feature contested races for city councillor at-large and the Ward 1, 2 and 5 seats on the council. City councillors are all elected to two-year terms.

There is no mayoral election in Quincy this year. Mayor Thomas Koch was reelected to a new four-year term in 2019.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo is forecasting a turnout of 10 to 12 percent for the preliminary election. That would mean between 6,375 and 7,650 of the city’s 63,756 registered voters will have cast ballots by the times polls close.