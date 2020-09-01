Polls Open In Massachusetts Primary

By SCOTT JACKSON

Polling precincts will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday as Massachusetts voters head to the polls to cast ballots in the state primary election.

Headlining Tuesday’s election is the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat. That race features incumbent U.S. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III. Among the other contests on Tuesday’s ballot are four races for Norfolk County seats that feature eight candidates from Quincy.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo anticipates a turnout of up to 30 percent of the city’s 61,497. More than 10,000 voters had already cast ballots as of Monday, taking advantage of a new option to vote by mail or in-person early voting last week.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. in order to be counted in the primary. Residents can drop off their ballots inside a kiosk outside City Hall at 1305 Hancock St. Those who request a mail-in ballot but have yet to return it can also vote in-person at their local polling precinct. Voters cannot return completed mail-in ballots to their polling places.