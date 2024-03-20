Pooch Playoffs National Competition And Fundraiser Voting Starts March 23

Wendy Adams, owner of Wendy Adams Fine Art Photography, has always loved pets. So when the opportunity to help the Quincy Animal Shelter presented itself, she jumped on it.

Adams photographed 16 pooches for a $150 fee, donated to the Quincy Animal Shelter. Contestants received a complimentary key chain portrait of their choice and a fun swag bag of goodies from some generous local businesses. There will be prizes for first, second and third place winners. And an additional prize for the winner of the national competition.

The bracket style competition has been unleashed and they are about to face off in an online vote. Voting is open to the public and free, everyone is encouraged to vote. The winners of each round advance with the goal to be voted the Ulti-mutt Cutie of Norfolk County. The winner will move on to a national winner takes all competition where one pooch will be crowned. Voting starts March 23rd.

The national competition will be a one-day vote, winner-takes-all on April 7th. The winner of the national competition will receive an engraved Yeti bowl and their charity will receive an additional donation.

“I’m really hoping everyone will come back and vote for our winner in the national competition on April 7th. I’m competitive and I want to see the Quincy Animal Shelter win that extra donation,” Adams said.

To vote and find Pooch Playoff information visit Wendy’s website www.WendyAdamsFineArtPhotography.com and click on Pooch Playoffs.