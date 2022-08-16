Pops Concert Sept. 3 At Hancock-Adams Common

Mayor Thomas P. Koch and the City of Quincy invite the community to enjoy an evening of music and song on Saturday, Sept. 3 for a combined Pops Concert by The Quincy Choral Society and Quincy Symphony Orchestra. The concert will begin at 4 p.m. at Hancock-Adams Common, Quincy Center.

“We are so fortunate to have such a tremendous caliber of talented singers and musicians in our community,” said Mayor Thomas Koch. “We welcome everyone to appreciate the artistry of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra & Quincy Choral Society on what we hope to be a beautiful early September evening on the Hancock Adams Common.”

Cabaret tables and chairs along with theatre seating will be available. Lawn chairs are allowed. Beer and wine can be purchased from Hive Mobile Bar.