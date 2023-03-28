Portion Of Granite Street Closed To Vehicular Traffic Wednesday

The City of Quincy announces Granite Street between Burgin Parkway and Whitwell Street will be closed on Wednesday, March 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during the closure.

Vehicles traveling on Granite Street toward Quincy Center will be detoured east onto the Granite Street Connector/Hannon Parkway or west onto Whitwell Street. Vehicles traveling on Granite Street exiting Quincy Center will be detoured either north or south onto Burgin Parkway. Quincy Police will be on-site at key locations to assist with the detour.

Drivers should be mindful of lane shifts, posted traffic signage, and directions being given by Quincy Police detail officers during this time.