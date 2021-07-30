Portion Of Hancock Street To Be Closed For Paving Next Week

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, Hancock Street will be closed to through traffic for paving work from School Street to Granite Street, city officials have announced.

Work is scheduled to commence at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to begin the grinding of the roadway. This work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

Paving will begin Saturday, Aug. 7 at 5 a.m. and should be completed by 11 a.m. Detour signs should be followed during construction.

The contractor performing the road work is Mario Susi & Sons, Inc. Vehicle parking will be restricted from this roadway as of Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m. The road will be open for emergency vehicles, buses and deliveries.