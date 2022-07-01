Post Offices Closed Monday In Observance Of Independence Day

Post offices across the state will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Street delivery on Monday will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.

Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Tuesday, July 5.

The Postal Service continues to work to stamp out dog bites. We ask customers to be mindful of pets during the holiday weekend and keep a clear path to the mailbox.

In addition, note:

• For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com where you can look up a ZIP Code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find Post Office locations including self-service kiosks.

• Customers can also renew passports or sign up for our latest innovation, Informed Delivery, at www.usps.com. Informed Delivery lets residential consumers see what is arriving in their mailboxes by sending them digital previews of their incoming envelopes and postcards. These images can be viewed via email notifications or accessed through an online dashboard at informeddelivery.usps.com— perfect for travelers to check for important letters that are arriving over the holiday weekend.

• Looking for work? The Postal service is hiring for positions in your area. Just go to usps.com/careers and search, by state, for jobs near you.

